Manning Valley University of the Third Age (U3A) is preparing its courses for second term, starting early next month. U3A offered many different and interesting courses in term one. U3A members really value their courses. There will be many new, returning and continuing courses to choose from in second term. These will cover art, discussion, exercise, games, history, languages, literature, movies, music, philosophy, singing, and time travel. Details are available in the U3A newsletters and bulletins of the website http://manningvalley.u3anet.org.au 3A is a volunteer run educational and social organisation for the 50 plus age group who are semi-retired or retired. Courses are run by members for other members to participate, enjoy, and learn in. Annual membership costs $20. Course fees vary from free to $20 for the term. For further information you can also contact the secretary on 0425 757 641 or by email, secmanningu3a@gmail.com

