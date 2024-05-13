Manning River Times
Terry Launders Field re-opened during state under 14 boys hockey titles

By Mick McDonald
May 13 2024 - 1:00pm
THE torrential rain held off long enough for Manning Hockey Association to officially re-open the Terry Launders Field (TLF) during the state under 14 boy's championships at Taree on Saturday, May 11.

