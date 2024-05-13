Terry Launders Field re-opened during state under 14 boys hockey titles

THE torrential rain held off long enough for Manning Hockey Association to officially re-open the Terry Launders Field (TLF) during the state under 14 boy's championships at Taree on Saturday, May 11.
Member for Lyne, Dr David Gillespie, MidCoast mayor, Claire Pontin and Member for Myall Lakes, Tanya Thompson were among the guests at the function, chaired by Manning Hockey president, Frank Birkefeld.
The field was badly damaged in the March 2021 floods when the hockey centre was inundated and was out of play for more than a year. Repair work was completed just in time for the women's half state masters championships last July.
Named after a long serving association treasurer, the Launders Field was opened in 2000 by former Australian captain Robyn Leggatt (nee Fernley), a Manning Hockey product.
"It is fantastic to see the field in use on a rainy day like this,'' Cr Pontin said.
"I think it is important to acknowledge the amazing work of the (Manning Hockey) committee to not only redo the field but to get these amazing facilities here,'' Mrs Thompson said.
Dr Gillespie said it was heartening to see so many kids playing sport.
"It's great for the nation, seeing young people playing sport instead of being on their IPads,'' he said.
"It is also great to see such great facilities maintained.''
Cr Pontin and Mrs Thompson cut the ribbon to officially re-open the TLF, one of Manning Hockey's three all weather fields.
Manning Hockey official Michelle Clark pointed out previously that the three fields are used by numerous other sports, including futsal, football, touch football and rugby league, often for training during wet conditions when other grounds are closed.
