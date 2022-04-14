newsletters, editors-pick-list,

CONTINUED wet weather during winter is a potential bane for most sporting groups, with the prospect of fields being closed and competitions interrupted. However, it could be a bonus for Manning Hockey Association. "It looks as though we've picked up a few new players this year from other sports,'' Manning Hockey official Tony Lewis explained. "They're concerned about how much sport will be played if the rain continues into the year and fields are unplayable.'' Manning Hockey Association, boasting two all-weather, synthetic surface fields, can play on in the rain. The 2022 junior and senior competitions hit off on Friday/Saturday April 1 and 2 and will run until September. Manning Hockey will this year be looking to play a full season for the first time since 2019. Season 2020 was shortened due to COVID, while there was a later-than-expected start to 2021 after the Manning Hockey complex was damaged in the March floods. The year then came to an early conclusion in August when NSW went into lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. RELATED: Manning and Hastings teams to contest Mid Coast Hockey League Mr Lewis confirmed that due to a combination of factors the Terry Launders Field (TLF) is unlikely to be back in play this year due to structural damage sustained in last year's flooding. The complex was inundated in the March maelstrom. While the Allan Taylor Field was repaired, the TLF remained closed. "We had hoped it would be back in time for the State women's masters in July, but that's unlikely now,'' Mr Lewis said. "But work should be finished by the end of this year so we'll have three fields again in 2023.'' Mr Lewis added the association will be able to host the State women's masters using the two turf fields. However, some grass fields will be required, depending on the number of team nominations. Meanwhile the Mid Coast Hockey League, featuring division one sides from the Manning and Port Macquarie-Hastings associations, will hit off on Saturday, April 23. Five sides will play in the men's division, with six in the women. The league will conclude in August.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/35p4sYVJBkFFhEkm6ifwU24/b0602040-5519-4126-9e8e-f968b3918ef7.jpg/r0_63_2836_1665_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg