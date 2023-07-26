Manning River Times
More than 60 teams in town for NSW Masters Women's Half State Hockey Championships

MM
By Mick McDonald
July 26 2023 - 12:00pm
Repair work on the Terry Launders Field started last March after the field was submerged in the 2021 flood.
MANNING Hockey Association's Terry Launders Field (TLF) is back in play for this weekend's NSW Women's Masters Half State Championships.

