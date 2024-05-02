Manning River Timessport
Manning River Times' complete view of property
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Last chance for southern rugby representative hopefuls

MM
By Mick McDonald
May 2 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

SELECTORS will this week finalise southern teams to meet northern in the Mid North Coast representative rugby union games to be played at Stuart Park, Port Macquarie, on Saturday, May 11.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.