GLOUCESTER Cockies women's 10-a-side rugby team put behind them two minor premiership losses to the Manning River Ratz this winter to claim the club's first major premiership trophy in defeating their arch-rivals, the Ratz, 17-10, at Taree Rugby Park.
This was Chris Marchant's day with his small tribe of women. Hard, fair, distributing favours selectively, "Marcho" is a disciplinarian and demanding coach.
Yates is one of those tireless, skilful productive workers every rugby club treasures, a player often unseen, so deeply involved is he or she in the grim, head-down, butt-up turmoil of the rucks and mauls, part and parcel of every rugby game.
Coach Marchant said: "We always enjoy these games against Manning River. They're always hard-hitting affairs."
As for "Marcho" if he does make this his last season of coaching, as he is suggesting, it is to be, hoped he is not lost to rugby.
Make him a selector for the Mid North Coast Zone, for example.
The Cockies were at the Ratz throats from the first whistle, Amy Shultz touching down for the first try early in the game and repeating the feat, outsprinting the Ratz defenders, shortly after to provide the Cockies with a near-unassailable 10-0 lead.
The Ratz seemed stunned by the early turn of events and rarely launched counter-attacks and when they did only to be cut down by resolute Cockies defenders, like Bianca Rugari and Kelly Rees.
It was not until the second half that the Ratz responded through Jedda Maher's strong run for a try though Gloucester finished resolutely to become worthy premiers.
