Scrappy Manning Ratz down Forster Tuncurry to score 'ugly' rugby union win

MANNING Ratz rugby union captain-coach Dave Rees has called on his players to 'get to training' as the club looks to mount a challenge for this year's Lower North Coast premiership.
Rees was speaking after his side's scrappy 24-20 win over Forster Tuncurry in the clash at Taree Rugby Park.
"If we get good numbers at training we have the side to give this competition a real nudge,'' Rees said.
"We're getting 15 blokes to training, but the problem is we're not getting all the forwards or all the backs at the same session. It's a bit hard to do structural stuff.
"It's not so much numbers it's getting the right players training at the same time.''
The Ratz seemingly had the game secure when they led the Dolphins 17-3 at the break, but had to hold off a fast finishing Forster side in the second stanza.
"It was an ugly win,'' Rees conceded.
"But I suppose you have to win like that sometimes.''
Rees said both teams were guilty of dropping too much ball. The Ratz went into the game after defeating Old Bar the previous match while this was Forster's first game of the season.
He said newcomer Reeki Tai impressed in the second row while Jacob Humphries was solid and also scored the winning try.
"Glen Mathiske is one of the oldest players in our team but he played really strong at flanker,'' Rees added.
"Good sides find a way to win and I guess that's what happened on the weekend. Not much clicked but through grit and effort we were able to get the result.''
The Ratz came through the game without any injury worries and will now face premiers, Wauchope at Wauchope this Saturday. Thunder has started the year with losses to Wallamba and Old Bar, however, Rees said they've yet to play at home.
"Sometimes clubs don't travel that well,'' Rees said.
"It will be interesting to see what sort of side they get at home.''
The Ratz showed they will also be a force in the women's 10s this year when downing premiers Gloucester 22-10 in a hard fought encounter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.