Manning Ratz and Wallamba to play for Dan Aldridge Cup

MANNING Ratz and Wallamba rugby clubs will play for the Dan Aldridge Cup on Saturday at Taree Rugby Park.
This will be in memory of Dan, who played with both clubs. He died last December after a short battle with brain cancer, aged 46.
Manning Ratz and Mid North Coast Zone president Steve Rees said this would also be a fund raiser for the Mark Hughes Foundation. The foundation was started by Mark Hughes, a former Newcastle Knights star who was diagnosed with brain cancer and raises funds for research into the disease.
Mr Rees said the match will be held annually and is promoted by both clubs.
"Dan played for Wallamba before switching to us in 2020,'' Mr Rees said.
A forward, he was a member of the club's premiership winning side that year and played intermittently in the last three seasons.
Mr Rees said the original intention was to play the game later in the season at Nabiac.
"But Dan's wife, Kristy, and daughters Grace and Ava, can all get here this weekend, so we'll host it this year and next season it will be Wallamba's turn.''
The game will also feature the competition's two unbeaten teams.
Wallamba's has downed Wauchope and Forster Tuncurry, with a penalty try proving pivotal in the 20-14 victory over the Dolphins last Saturday
Mr Rees admits the Ratz haven't been too convincing in the last two outings. Manning started with a comfortable win over Old Bar, but followed up with a four point victory over Forster Tuncurry and a two point result against Wauchope last Saturday.
"We only had 16 players last week at Wauchope,'' Mr Rees added.
"We should be closer to full strength on Saturday. Luke Couch is playing his first game of the season while Ricky Campbell and Reece Holden are among a few players back from injury.
"Wallamba's coach, Daniel Sawyer has got them playing good rugby though, so this should be a great match.''
The Ratz also have the say on whether the ground is open or closed due to wet weather.
"We'll be right unless we get some monsoonal rain between now and Saturday,'' Mr Rees assured.
