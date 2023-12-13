Positive signs the Mid North Coast Rugby Union Zone heading into 2024

INCREASING junior participation in the southern section of the Mid North Coast Rugby Union Zone will be a priority in 2024.
Newly elected zone president Steve Rees said this. Mr Rees is also president of the Manning River Ratz. He was previously the southern director, the position now filled by Wauchope's Marc Minor.
While it has been a troubling year for the code nationally, highlighted by the disastrous World Cup campaign, Mr Rees said 2023 was positive for rugby in the Mid North Coast Zone, which takes in clubs from Gloucester to the Coffs Harbour area.
"Participation numbers in the zone are equal to the strongest in Country Rugby in terms of growth increase,'' Mr Rees said.
"Juniors are significantly growing as well. If we can get juniors going in the southern area it would put us in front of Newcastle as far as growth is concerned.''
Mr Rees admits that junior rugby development is lagging in the south that takes in the Gloucester, Manning Ratz, Forster-Tuncurry and Wauchope clubs.
"But there's a will to change that,'' he said.
"Work is happening in the background and I'm hoping to have some really positive announcements early in the new year. We hope to get some investment in development in the Lower North Coast.
"We're trying to get contracts signed now to get things happening.''
Rugby Union gave way to Rugby League in this area in the mid-1920s and didn't return until 1976 when a four club competition involving Gloucester, Taree Bulldogs, Port Macquarie and Kempsey was played. The Bulldogs won the club's one and only premiership that year.
The zone extended to take in Coffs Harbour clubs in 1990, although this was bitterly opposed by the then Manning clubs Taree and Old Bar along with Forster-Tuncurry. Rugby nosedived in this area in the ensuing years before the formation of the Lower North Coast competition in 2008.
Mr Rees is believed to be the third zone president from the southern area since 1990, following Charlie Fenton and Stephen Bromhead. Mr Bromhead, later the Member for Myall Lakes, was one of the prime movers behind the establishment of the LNC competition. He was president of the Forster club at the time, having previously held the same position at the Old Bar Clams.
Mr Rees concedes relations between the south and north have at times been strained. However, he said he has received strong support from across the zone since he took on the role.
"We're working for the good of rugby, that's what it's all about,'' he said.
