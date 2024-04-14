Impressive Manning Ratz prove too strong for Old Bar Clams in rugby opener

MANNING River Ratz kicked off their winter in the Lower Mid North Coast rugby union premiership with a highly impressive 33-12 win over the Old Bar Clams.
This followed the 49-17 success of the Ratz women's 10-a-side team against Old Bar women at Taree Rugby Park.
Led inspirationally by the club's new slim-line captain-coach, David Rees, having reduced his weight by an astonishing 60kgs since last season, the Ratz produced the strength up front and speed out wide to suggest they have the versatility to be prominent throughout this year's competition.
Among newcomers to the Ratz men's team are Paul de Szell at tight-head in their pack and hefty Fijian, James Umu, at inside-centre, a powerful midfielder who appeared briefly and impressively for the Forster Tuncurry Dolphins last season.
Old Bar dominated possession in the early stages of the first half but were unable to convert this dominance into points. The Ratz gradually took control and trooped off at the break leading 19-0.
The Ratz will now meet the Dolphins at Taree Rugby Park next Saturday, always a willing affair with the Dolphins chafing at the bit after a fortnight without rugby following the washout of their Wauchope Thunder encounter and then their bye in the five-club competition.
Manning River women's success on Saturday was sufficiently dominant to suggest that following last year's frustration of narrow defeat by the Gloucester Cockies women in the grand final, they will again be a force. Natalie Watson and Jess Bridges were outstanding against the Clams.
Steve Rees, president of Manning River club and, most pleasingly for the Lower MNC clubs, newly elected president of the Mid North Coast Zone, lavished praise and spoke of the club spirit of Old Bar club president, Ian Crowthers, who has toiled heroically for two seasons to motivate and assemble his players.
The Dolphins are unsure whether new inside-centre Ryan Pike will be available for this round and New Zealander, Jacob "Kiwi" Williams, is ready to replace him in midfield.
In the other game Wallamba Bulls downed defending premiers Wauchope Thunder 27-10 in the men's clash while Wauchope turned on the power in the women's clash, winning 56-22 in a high scoring encounter.
