Mal Drury special guest as On The Bench kicks off for Group 3 season 2024

GROUP Three Rugby League chief executive Mal Drury was on deck as guest for the season opening On The Bench to appear on the Manning River Times Facebook page from 4pm.
This coincides with the start of the Group Three season this weekend.
Regular co-host Gary Bridge started the season in the scintillating form that saw him star for the Balmain Tigers back in the 1980s. Among other insights, Bridge gives his early tip for this year's Group Three premiership.
Drury agreed this year's first grade competition appears to be the most open in recent years. He said a pleasing aspect is that all eight clubs will field women's league tag sides this season, after only five teams made up the 2023 competition.
Seven teams will also contest the Mid North Coast Women's Rugby League competition this year and it is expected the grand final will be played in conjunction with the Group Three deciders on Saturday, September 21.
This is the fourth season of On The Bench. Next Friday will be a first as the segment shifts to Port Macquarie, where Port News sports journalist Mardi Borg will come off the interchange bench to replace Bridgie, who is having the day off due to golfing commitments.
On The Bench is sponsored by Classic Design Jewellers of Taree.
