THERE was a sister act with the winner of the On The Bench Group Three women's league tag player of the year for 2023.
Taree City's Tilley Hunter is now the owner of a new watch, courtesy of major sponsor, Classic Design Jeweller after she took out this year's award. In 2022 her younger sister, Taya, was the winner.
Old Bar's Jordan Worboys capped a sensational season by winning first grade player of the year - and also receives a watch from Classic Design Jewellers. Worboys co-captain-coached Old Bar Pirates to the Group Three premiership this year - the club's first since 1999, or the first this century, the Times prefers to note.
So that's officially fulltime for On The Bench for this year. For those unaware, On The Bench is a half hour or so talkfest that's conducted on the Manning River Times Facebook page from 4pm each Friday during the Group Three footy season.
Former Balmain Tiger Gary Bridge and Manning River Times sports reporter Mick McDonald are the regulars. The first segment kicked off on April 28 on the eve of the season's first game. Group Three chairman Geoff Kelly motored down from Port Macquarie to be the special guest.
Friday, September 15 was the last where Mick Henry, the Old Bar co-captain-coach gave his thoughts on the September 16 grand final against Port Sharks at Port Macquarie, where his side won 22-10.
There were 20 segments all up and we only missed one week, when there was a general bye in Group Three. Most Fridays we had guests and travel proved no barrier - Geoff Kelly and Port News journalist Mardi Borg came from Port, Group Three board member Ellie Markezic from Wauchope.
Captain-coaches Mitch Collins (Wingham) along with the Old Bar pair of Worboys and Henry were semi-regulars. Worboys' partner, Taree City league tag player Ashleigh Salmon popped in on the eve of the Kristylea Bridge Challenge Cup day - Ash is Kristylea's cousin. Ash's mum, Narelle Salmon, shared the hosting duties on one occasion, when Bridgie, her brother, had golfing commitments. Talk about all in the family.
Club presidents Andrew Wilkes (Old Bar) and Nigel Wallis (Taree City), Group Three CEO Mal Drury, NSW Rugby League volunteer of the year Chris Hollis, Taree City's West Tigers-bound Nav Willett and Old Bar's Kurt Lewis were among other guests, Lewis attracting the most viewers for the year.
Born again league follower and Manning River Times photographer Scott Calvin worked his magic each week, splicing in photos at the relevant times and the occasional video as well as producing the segment.
We had two major sponsors, Classic Design Jewellers and the Manning Hotel - with the Manning providing the prize for the player of the week.
Generally speaking, it was a lot of fun. On The Bench might be back in 2024, possibly with a change in personnel.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.