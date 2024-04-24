Manning River Times
Manning River Times' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

On the Bench ready to kickoff for a new Group 3 footy season

MM
By Mick McDonald
April 24 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE sponsors are in place, the co-hosts locked in and the first week's guest has agreed to terms.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.