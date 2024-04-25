Wingham's grandstand to finally get a name

THE grandstand at the Regional Bank Australia Stadium will finally be officially named during Wingham Rugby League Club's Group Three home game against Port City tomorrow.
The ground was formerly known as Wingham Sporting Complex so tomorrow will also be the first match under the new banner. The Tigers successfully negotiated sponsorship from Regional Bank Australia during the off-season for the naming rights.
"The ground was opened in 1977, so it's about time we gave the stand a name,'' Wingham treasurer Craig Martin said.
The official function will be at 3pm, just before the start of the first grade fixture.
"This is going to be one of the biggest days in our club's history,'' Martin predicted.
"We're going to get a bumper crowd there - everyone seems keen to want to see some footy.
"We'll be starting at 9.45am with the league tag and including the women's tackle game against Kendall, we'll have five matches. We also have the Anzac Day ceremony conducted by the RSL sub-branch at 1.15.''
The first grade will have a slightly later kickoff, starting at 3.20.
Upgrades on the grandstand were completed during summer and tomorrow will see the new corporate area in use for the first time.
"We'll be shouting those who worked on the grandstand along with our players' partners for the first week,'' Martin said.
"We'll probably have a few teething problems, so they'll be our guinea pigs.''
He added that those in the corporate area will have the best view of the playing field in the ground. Martin said the club is already getting some inquiries from businesses wanting to book the area for home games.
He estimates work on the grandstand, change rooms, canteen and paths at the ground has cost $1.5 million.
"Next we want to put in disabled toilets, but we'll need a grant for that,'' he said.
He expects the playing surface to be fairly heavy tomorrow following recent rain.
"We only managed to mow it earlier this week - it'll be a Soft 6 or 7,'' he said.
Martin was giving little away concerning the stand's new name. He certainly wasn't leaking any information to the media.
"Everyone thinks they know what it'll be called - they might be in for a surprise,'' he said.
"You'll have to be there at 3pm on Saturday to find out what it is, just like everyone else.''
Two Group Three games will be played on Saturday, with Old Bar hosting Wauchope in the other encounter. Taree City travels to Port Stadium to take on Port Macquarie Sharks on Sunday while Forster-Tuncurry will be at home to Macleay Valley.
CENTRE Douzen Howato from Papua New Guinea will debut for Wingham in the opening round Group Three Rugby League match against Port City at Wingham on Saturday.
Howato was in the train-on squad for the PNG Hunters Queensland Cup side this year but didn't make the final cut. The Tigers swooped when he moved to Wingham earlier this month after his visa was finalised.
"He's fitting in good, he's living with a couple of PNG boys who are working at the abs (Wingham Beef Exports) and they're looking after him,'' captain-coach Mitch Collins said.
Howato's signing is timely as centre Tim Bridge will miss early matches while he recovers from elbow surgery.
"He'll slot straight in there,'' Collins said.
Collins admitted the Tigers looked limited in the outside backs, so Howato's signing is a major plus.
Ron Uhilla will also debut for the club on the wing. He signed for last year, but didn't play a match, however Collins assured he's right for 2024. Uhilla played with Forster-Tuncurry in 2022 and made the Group Three team of the year.
"I think this will be the best side we've had in a few years, providing we don't get any injuries,'' Collins added.
Prop Aaron Groom makes his return from knee reconstruction surgery that sidelined him last year. Collins said Groom will be eased back and will start from the bench tomorrow.
Collins said for the first time in a number of seasons the Tigers will field a strong under 18s. He intends to use a number of juniors on the bench throughout the season, however, the plan has been thwarted this week by an injury to representative back rower Lleyton Moore, while prop Rick Carrington has had limited training due to work commitments out of the area. Both had a taste of first grade last season.
One under 18, Ben Guy, son of former first grade centre Andy, will get his first grade spurs from the bench.
Collins is tipping big seasons from his edge forward Kyran Budd and fullback JJ Gibson.
"JJ's been training this year and he's been awesome. If we can keep Budd injury-free he'll have a massive year,'' he said.
Tim Donovan has taken over as head coach of the Breakers and reports indicate they'll be minus a few familiar faces this year, with Richie Roberts, the captain-coach for the past two seasons, now playing in Group Two. However, Collins believes that reports of the Breakers demise are premature.
"Their under 18s were grand finalists last year and they have some good young kids coming through,'' he said.
"They still have blokes like Jesse Douglas and Cody Robbins, the Breakers will be a top five side.''
