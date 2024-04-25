Manning River Times
Manning River Times' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Wingham's grandstand to finally get a name

MM
By Mick McDonald
April 26 2024 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE grandstand at the Regional Bank Australia Stadium will finally be officially named during Wingham Rugby League Club's Group Three home game against Port City tomorrow.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.