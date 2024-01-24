New grandstand roof and a corporate area for Wingham's headquarters

ALL is now in readiness for the official naming of the renovated grandstand at the Regional Australia Bank Stadium at Wingham.
The stand now boasts a new roof, with work starting soon after the 2023 Group Three Rugby League season finished. It was completed just before Christmas.
The majority of the costs were covered by a $400,000 federal government grant received by Wingham Rugby League Club. It's the first major works carried out on the stand since the ground was opened in 1977 in the days of the former Wingham Municipal Council.
In perhaps a first for Group Three Rugby League, the club will be able to use a section of the stand as a corporate area.
"It's the best view of the ground from up there,'' Wingham Tigers president Scott Blanch said.
"So we'll be able to look after our sponsors or anyone who wants to give their staff or customers a day at the footy, with some food and a few drinks.''
He said between 50 and 60 people could be accommodated in the area.
"We'll put it out there and see what response we get,'' he said.
"For the first home game we're looking as shouting the contractors who did the work on the roof,'' club treasurer Craig Martin said.
He added the club is also looking to upgrade seating in the stand, although he concedes that would be further down the track.
The Tigers also know how to look after the Fourth Estate, with a section blocked off for exclusive use by the media. In a further bonus is situated right next to the corporate area.
Mr Blanch said installing disabled toilets and improving wheelchair access is the club's chief priority at the moment.
Mr Martin said sponsorship has been secured with the Regional Australia Bank to cover the name change for the ground - another first for Group Three.
The club has also worked on the playing surface.
"It's the best I've seen it at this time of the year,'' Mr Martin said.
He said the work carried out on the field has been voluntary. He acknowledged the assistance of first grade captain-coach Mitch Collins.
The upgraded grandstand will have a name and this will be unveiled at the club's first home game for 2024 - at this stage on Saturday, April 27 against Port City.
"We'll get a huge crowd here for that,'' Mr Martin said.
The name is a closely guarded secret.
"We'll leave that until the home game,'' Mr Blanch said.
Mr Martin said the club plans further improvements for the ground, which it leases off council.
"We have the best supporters in Group Three and probably beyond,'' he said.
"We want to make their day at the footy as comfortable and enjoyable as we can.''
A long overdue first grade premiership would be good, too, he said.
"We can all retire then,'' he said.
