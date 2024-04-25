Bridge to Beach Classic to start state pointscore series

SUNDAY'S Bridge to Beach Classic from Taree to Harrington and return will be the first event in a six event state championship to be conducted by Ski Racing NSW.
The pointscore series will determine the NSW boat of the year, skiers of the year and class champions.
"This will help to attract even more competitors and visitors,'' Ski Racing NSW vice chair Kelly Lindsell said.
Ski Racing NSW has also included two initiatives to foster greater involvement for local skiers - a weekend warrior class and junior family fun display.
"Weekend warriors are designed for a crew who want to test themselves to see if they can finish the 100km event,'' Kelly explained.
Ski Racing NSW has been working with the crew of Junior Family Fun Day to hold displays for the kids.
"These events see kids from as young as 18 months to 12 years get involved in a display,'' Kelly said.
This will be the third Beach to Bridge conducted on the Manning and super class teams will be chasing the main honours on Sunday.
Teams comprise of a driver, observer and two skiers and will compete on a shorter course from Taree to Ghinni Ghinni and back on the Saturday to determine the teams pole position for Sunday.
Crews start and finish in front of the Manning River Rowing Club.
There will be a shorter course for the afternoon sessions for under 10s, junior family fun displays, novice, social racers, disabled skiers, veterans, masters and parents and partner teams.
On Sunday teams will complete two legs from the Martin Bridge to Harrington and back to Taree. Then they'll re-grid from fastest to slowest competitors and do it all again.
Super class teams will reach speeds of 120mph, Kelly said.
