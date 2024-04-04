Manning River Times
Manning River Times' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Bridge to Beach Ski Classic returns to the Manning for a third year

MM
By Mick McDonald
Updated April 4 2024 - 12:54pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE Bridge to Beach Ski Classic returns to the Manning for the third year on Saturday, Sunday April 27/28.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.