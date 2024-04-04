Bridge to Beach Ski Classic returns to the Manning for a third year

THE Bridge to Beach Ski Classic returns to the Manning for the third year on Saturday, Sunday April 27/28.
"There is no doubt that the decision to bring water ski racing back to the Manning has been a huge success,'' vice chair of Ski Racing NSW Kelly Lindsell said.
"The ski classic is now one of the most talked about races on the Australian water ski racing calendar.''
Kelly described the Manning as a "spectacular waterway and perfect for water ski racing".
"It challenges competitors with more technical aspects of the racecourse,'' she said.
"It then opens out to long straights and sweeping corners as we approach the turnaround point at Harrington.
"Taree has fast become the perfect place to host our newest event with the Manning River Rowing Club, Endeavour Reserve and Queen Elizabeth Park offering a place for the community to come together.
"We have been warmly welcomed by the community and we look forward to further strengthening our relationships again this year. Without the support of the MidCoast Council, NSW for Transport (Maritime) and other local authorities and organisations, we would not be able to host this event and we thank all for their assistance.''
Ski Racing NSW launched the NSW River Series, an annual point score competition to crown the NSW Boat of the Year, NSW Skiers of the years and NSW Class champions for 2024.
"The Bridge to Beach will be the first race of the six event championship,'' Kelly said.
"This will help to attract even more competitors and visitors to the region, bringing greater economic benefits for the communities of the Manning.
"We will include two initiatives to foster greater involvement for local skiers this year - the weekend warriors class and the junior family fun display.''
Weekend warriors will enable local crews to get involved.
"We want to offer the opportunity for local skiers to discover a little of what our sport is all about and to test themselves to finish the 100km event,'' Kelly said.
"We also know there are many retired ski racers in the region who may want to dust off the gear and have a go.''
In the past 12 months NSW Ski Racing has worked with the crew of Junior Family Fun Day to hold displays for the children. These events see kids from as young as 18 months old to 12 years get involved in a display for the crowd.
Ski Racing Australia is supportive of these initiatives and have 'Come and Try' and other membership options available to keep the costs as reasonable as possible.
The super class crews will again lead the charge in the Bridge to Beach.
Epic F1 won last year's classic in 41 minutes and 40 seconds for the full course of just under 100kms. This was the first outright win for the skiers, Zak Armstrong and Jack Manning, who were guided by experienced driver, David McMillan and observer, Brett Armstong, who have both won numerous world championships.
Teams, which comprise a driver, observer and two skiers, will compete on a shorter course from Taree to Ghinni Ghinni and back on the Saturday to determine pole positions for the big race on Sunday. This is similar to the shoot out in the V8 Supercars.
Crews will start and finish in front of the crowd at the Manning River Rowing Club.
There will be a short course for the afternoon sessions,where the under 10s, Junior Family Fun Display, novice skiers, social race competitors, disabled skiers, veterans, masters and parents and partners compete
On the Sunday, teams will complete two legs of a much longer course that runs from the Martin Bridge and turns around at Harrington. They will race back to Taree, stop and re-grid from fastest to slowest competitors and then do it all again.
Two laps of this course will see approximately 100kms of racing, with super class teams reaching speeds of 120mph.
"To make this year's event a success, we need the support of the community,'' Kelly said.
"We need is to get the word out to the communities of the Manning River and broader Mid Coast region that the event will be happening and that for the safety of all, parts of the river system will be closed.
"We understand that this may impact some river users and we appreciate patience and assistance with this event, which will bring considerable economic benefit to the region.
"We will endeavour to have this great waterway open as soon as possible at the conclusion of racing on both days.''
