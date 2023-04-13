Manning River Times
Ski classic to be raced on the Manning in May

Updated April 13 2023 - 1:14pm, first published 12:30pm
The Bridge to Beach returns to the Manning on May 6 and 7.
THE Bridge to Bridge Ski Classic conducted by Ski Racing NSW and the Hawkesbury 120 Committee returns to Taree on May 6 and 7.

