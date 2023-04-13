THE Bridge to Bridge Ski Classic conducted by Ski Racing NSW and the Hawkesbury 120 Committee returns to Taree on May 6 and 7.
The 100km event starts and finishes at Taree, with boats and skiers negotiating a course from Taree to Harrington and return twice.
The inaugural Bridge to Beach Ski Classic was held last October and attracted more than 250 competitors and supporters.
There are classes from under 10s, disabled, age division, speed classes up to the super class.
Teams comprising of a driver, observer and two skiers complete two laps of a course from Taree to Ghinni Ghinni and back on the Saturday. These laps are completed into two separate races, with the first skier's time and the second's skiers time combined to determine the team's pole position for the big race on Sunday.
At the conclusion of these two races the under 10s, novice skiers, social competitors, disabled skiers, veterans, masters and parents and partners compete over a shorter course.
On the Sunday, teams will do two legs of a much longer course from Martin Bridge at Taree to Harrington and return. Jere they stop and re-grid from fastest to slowest competitors and then do it all again.
Two laps of this course results in nearly 100kms of racing, with super class teams reaching speeds of 120mph.
"We are excited to bring this national calendar event for water ski racing back to Taree again this May,'' Ski Racing NSW vice chair Kelly Linsdell said.
Last October's event attracted visitors from all over NSW, along with Victoria and Queensland.
"Word has spread quickly about the magnificent Manning River and the welcoming community,'' Kelly said.
"At the recent Mildura 100 in Victoria we were pleased to see our 2022 Bridge to Beach merchandise being worn by many competitors and supporters. Even better has been the enquiries about May's event and we know that accommodation in the Manning area will be quickly being booked out.''
Kelly said Australian Ski Racing has 'found a new home in the Manning'.
"We have all fallen in love with the only 100km long course where competitors turn beside the ocean in crystal clear water,'' she said.
Winner of the inaugural event was TR Marine in a time of 36 minutes and 22 seconds for the full course of just under 100kms, with an average speed of 165km.
The river will be closed both days while racing is being conducted.
"We understand that this may impact some river users and we appreciate patience and assistance with this event,'' Kelly said.
"We will get the waterway open as soon as possible at the conclusion of racing on both days.''
