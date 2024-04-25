Stanley at fullback as Pirates start Group 3 premiership defence

OLD Bar Pirates are resigned to losing livewire fullback Taye Cochrane for this year's Group Three Rugby League premiership defence.
"Taye's been in Sydney with the Bulldogs and he's going really well with their Jersey Flegg side,'' co-captain-coach Mick Henry said.
"Good luck to him, he's worked really hard to get there, so I don't think we'll be seeing him this year.''
However, the Pirates have quickly found a replacement custodian. John Stanley, who was a centre in last season's premier side, will drop back to fill the number one position.
Jaxon Longa, a member of the grand final team of 2022, has returned to the club and will slot into the centre position. Longa played on the Gold Coast last year.
Stanley was among the best players on the field in the first half of last season's grand final before suffering a rib injury. Henry has no doubt he'll adapt to the fullback role.
The Pirates begin their title defence against Wauchope at Old Bar tomorrow.
"We're missing a few from last season, but we've got a few boys from New Zealand who have come into town to bolster us up,'' Henry said.
Utility player Drey Mercy returns to Old Bar this year, but will miss the opening round while he recovers from shoulder surgery,
"We're probably a bit light on for middle forwards, so we're giving a few blokes from last season's reserve grade a chance this week. This is a big opportunity for them,'' Henry said.
Henry confirmed that co-captain-coach Jordan Worboys will be playing. Worboys had a limited off-season due to a knee injury, however, Henry said he will be nursed through the campaign.
"He'll be out there to guide us around, he doesn't have to do too much, just steer us around.''
Wauchope struggled last season but Henry tips them to be among the big improvers in 2024.
"I've heard they've recruited very well and we're not taking this lightly. I think this will be a really good game to start with, we'll see how we are after this one and we're really keen,'' he said.
Former representative centre Beau White will captain-coach the Blues.
ASHTON Hilder's off-season training with the Newcastle Knights under 20s has influenced Forster-Tuncurry coach, Robbie Payne to start him at lock for Sunday's Group Three Rugby League opening round clash against Macleay Valley at the Harry Elliott Oval.
Hilder played in the halves for most of his junior football and in the centres in first grade last season. Payne is convinced Hilder will make a successful transition to 13.
"Ashton came back to us just after Christmas and he was super-fit after training with the Knights,'' Payne said.
"He's put on a few kilos in muscle mass and he's going to be a surprise packet this year. He's got strong leg speed and he's a young bloke playing around a few older heads, so that'll be good for him.''
