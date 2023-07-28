OLD Bar fullback Taye Cochrane may have had a slow start to the Group Three Rugby League season, but co-captain-coach Mick Henry is confident he's on the way to a big finish.
The teenage custodian was Old Bar's best in the bruising 20-2 win over Port Sharks last weekend at Old Bar and is looking to continue in that manner against Taree City at the Jack Neal Oval on Saturday.
"Taye was on fire last week,'' Henry said.
Henry said it is no surprise that Cochrane wasn't at his sparkling best in earlier matches.
"He played a lot of footy towards the end of last year and the start of this year because he was training with the Canterbury 19s. He was probably a bit burnt out,'' Henry explained.
"Taye's had a big 18 months of footy so you can forgive him for having a bit of a slow game every now and then.
"He might have been a bit stale at the start. But he's coming good at the right time and that's what we want.''
The Pirates will be without one centre, Shane Nigel, this weekend but may have another, John Stanley, back.
Nigel injured his shoulder early in the game against the Sharks and was replaced.
"Shane won't play this weekend,'' Henry said.
"He felt a pop in his shoulder and he's getting treatment on it this week.
"But we should have him back before the semis.''
Stanley was assisted from the field after tweaking his hamstring against Old Bar on July 8. Henry said he trained without any problem this week, but quickly added he won't be rushed back.
Co-coach and halfback Jordan Worboys left the field late in the game last week after copping a head knock and he may be in some doubt for the Taree City game.
Henry said that Kurt Lewis, who missed the win against the Sharks, could come into the side as a centre.
"Losing Shane we could be another back down, so Kurt's a big in for us,'' Henry said.
However, it is likely that Zac Butler will stay at five-eighth after a solid performance last week, where he also kicked four goals from as many attempts.
The Pirates now have a four point cushion at top of the ladder over second placed Port City with four matches remaining before the semis. They'll play two of the games, against Port City and Macleay Valley, at Old Bar. The clash against Port City could be a preview of the major semi-final to be played on Sunday, September 3.
However, Henry maintains it's still too early to claim the minor premiership.
"This weekend we have the Bulls and they beat Port City a fortnight ago,'' he said.
"You never know what you're going to get against them. There's four games to go before the semis, anything can still happen.''
Henry conceded Old Bar's ball control was poor against the Sharks, particularly in the second half, but added there were mitigating circumstances.
"It was a hard game last week, the ref was really allowing the rucks to be slow and that automatically made it messy,'' he said.
"There were hands in the ruck and stuff like that. But we defended a lot better, so that was a positive.''
