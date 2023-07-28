Manning River Times
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Teenage fullback set for a big end of season

MM
By Mick McDonald
July 28 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Teenage fullback Taye Cochrane was Old Bar's best in the 20-2 win over Port Sharks at Old Bar last week.
Teenage fullback Taye Cochrane was Old Bar's best in the 20-2 win over Port Sharks at Old Bar last week.

OLD Bar fullback Taye Cochrane may have had a slow start to the Group Three Rugby League season, but co-captain-coach Mick Henry is confident he's on the way to a big finish.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.