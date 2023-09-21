The Pirates were the minor premiers, but had to overcome considerable adversity to claim the crown. In the back end of the campaign top forwards Will Clarke and Isaac Worboys sustained season-ending injuries. Old Bar then lost to the Sharks in the major semi before overcoming Macleay Valley in the final to claim a grand final berth. Worboys echoed his immediate after game thoughts by saying the major semi loss was a 'blessing in disguise'. This meant a trip to Port and not a home grand final, which Worboys said ensures distractions.