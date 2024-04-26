Hazards brothers to combine for the first time

BROTHERS Jake and Christian Hazard will have a family reunion on Sunday when they trot out for Taree City in the Group Three Rugby League game against Port Macquarie at Port Regional Stadium.
This will be the first time they've played together in a competitive game.
Jake was the Bulls' main off-season acquisition. He'll partner Christian, the Taree captain-coach, in the halves.
"I played against Jake last year when he was with Port City,'' Christian said.
"That's the closest we've got to being in the same game.
"Apart from games in the backyard when we were kids, this is the first time we'll play together. So we're really excited for this week.''
Jake will be be one of up to four newcomers in the Taree City squad.
"We've got Jake, Nath (Napier), Beach (Nick Beacham) and Zac Power, although most of them are club juniors who are coming back,'' Christian Hazard said.
"Mark Fahey is back after having a year off last season.''
The Bulls have little trial form and face a tough introduction to the season, with games against the Sharks, Old Bar and Port City.
"We have the top three from last year straight up, but we've got to face them at some stage of the season.''
Hazard soldiered on last year with a nagging knee problem. However, he said off-season surgery seems to have done the trick.
"It's much better than last year, its good to get it fixed up,'' he said,.
"Now I'm looking forward to having a game.''
