Manning River Times
Manning River Times' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Zac powers on in his first game for Taree City Bulls

MM
By Mick McDonald
March 26 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

LOCK forward Zac Power showed enough in his return to rugby league to suggest he'll push hard for a spot in Taree City's run-on side in this year's Group Three Rugby League competition.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.