Zac powers on in his first game for Taree City Bulls

LOCK forward Zac Power showed enough in his return to rugby league to suggest he'll push hard for a spot in Taree City's run-on side in this year's Group Three Rugby League competition.
Power was a member of Old Bar's premiership winning under 18 side in 2019, but has only played fleetingly since. He's switched to the Bulls for this year and produced a solid effort in Taree's trial game against Nambucca Heads at Nambucca last weekend.
"He was impressive, especially since it was his first game in a couple of years,'' Taree City president Nigel Wallis said.
Big prop Josh Northam has endured a couple of frustrating seasons due to injury, but he looked in good touch in the trial. Backrower Nathan Nupier - a gain from Old Bar was another standout, while Jake Hazard, in his first run with the Bulls was impressive in the halves, where he partnered his brother, Christian, Taree's captain-coach.
Walis said the Bulls had a mix of first and reserve graders in the match, eventually won 22-14 by the home side.
"That was Nambucca's third trial and our first,'' he said.
"I doubt we'll have time to organise another one before the start of the season.''
The Bulls face a torrid start to the season, playing grand finalists Port Sharks at Port Macquarie in the opening round then hosting premiers Old Bar in the second.
"It looks as though both will be strong again, so that'll be a big early test for us,'' Wallis said.
Meanwhile, Taree's Mathew Burnes will represent Group Three All Stars in the under 18 clash against the Indigenous All Stars at Wauchope on Saturday, April 13.
The Bulls will have Trae Clark, Josh Northam, Ethan Currey, Jake Hazard and Nathan Napier involved in the All Stars/Indigenous Alls Stars first grade.
Old Bar's Zayne Shutes, Sam Eggins and Blake Hatch will play in the 18s with Emmanuel Solie, Simon Wise, Jaxson Longa and Jared Wooster ,ens All Stars
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.