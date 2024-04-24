Barrington Coast doubles pickelball tournament to be held at Taree

HALLIDAYS Point Pickleball Club will host the Barrington Coast Regional Doubles Tournament on May 4 and 5 at Wrigley Park, Taree.
Following the resounding success of the inaugural event last year, pickleball enthusiasts from across the region are gearing up for another exciting weekend of intense competition and camaraderie.
A total of 186 players from Victoria, Queensland and across NSW will contest the tournament.
Hallidays Point club president, Sheila Capperauld will be the event director.
"We are delighted to welcome players and spectators alike to the Barrington Coast Regional Doubles Tournament,'' Sheila said.
"This event embodies the spirit of sportsmanship and community that defines pickleball, and I have no doubt that this year's tournament will be even more memorable than the last."
Assisting Sheila will be head referee, Janet Thatcher, supported by a team of volunteers.
The tournament kicks off with a Meet and Greet function on the Friday evening at the Taree Tennis Club. This informal gathering provides players, officials, and supporters with the perfect opportunity to mingle, share stories, and forge new friendships ahead of the weekend's matches.
The Barrington Coast Regional Doubles Tournament is open to players of all skill levels, from seasoned competitors to those new to the sport, making it an inclusive and accessible event for the entire community to enjoy.
HALLIDAYS Point pickleball players warmed up for the Barringtion Coast Doubles Tournament with strong performances at the PANSW state championships.
A total of 24 Hallidays Point players contested the state event. Here they gained seven gold, eight silver and six bronze medals in the 50s, 60s and 70s age divisions.
Gold medal winners were Geoff Mortimer, Phil Dawson, Dennis Reaves, Geoff Carter, Kerry Anne Casserly, Judy Cousins and Lorraine Barr.
Silver Lorraine Barr, Jen Taylor, Janet Thatcher, Jenny Stockdale, Chris Tilt, Rob Cormack, Dave Casserly, Dennis Reaves.
Bronze Elizabeth Yager, Annie Bartholomew, Sheila Capperauld, Leigh Thatcher, Darryl Bridgeman Judy Cousins.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.