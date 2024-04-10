Players from Tasmania to North Queensland set for pickleball doubles

TAREE'S Wrigley Park complex will be the venue for the Barrington Coast Regional Doubles Pickleball Tournament on May 4 and 5.
More than 350 people including players, spectators, officials and volunteers are expected be involved in the two-day event, with players of all ages from across the eastern seaboard competing for a coveted medal.
"We are again thrilled to be hosting players from our local region as well as those from as far as Tasmania and North Queensland at this major event," Hallidays Point Pickleball Club president, Sheila Capperauld said.
"This is the tournament's second year and has now been locked in as an annual event.
"Support for the tournament has been fantastic - MidCoast Council has donated $1000 and Franklin Sports has donated 100 championship balls for the players. We are very grateful to both these event partners for their support and contribution."
Member for Myall Lakes, Tanya Thompson will officiate at the tournament's opening and will also participate in the medal ceremonies.
Pickleball is a hybrid racquet/net sport which combines tennis, badminton and table tennis. It is played on a quarter sized tennis court and a large, aerated ball is used which changes the 'travel' and requires unique skill to perfect ball placement.
There's now around 40,000 active players at more than 145 clubs across Australia with a staggering annual growth rate of 10 per cent.
"Pickleball brings the community together in sport, competition, friendship and inclusiveness. We look forward to welcoming more people into our sport and encourage everyone to come and support the local clubs and players next month in Taree," Ms Capperauld said.
The Barrington Coast Regional Tournament takes place at Wrigley Park courts, Douglas Street Taree on 4th and 5th May 2024
