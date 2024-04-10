Manning River Times
Manning River Times' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Players from Tasmania to North Queensland set for pickleball doubles

By Staff Reporters
Updated April 11 2024 - 11:20am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

TAREE'S Wrigley Park complex will be the venue for the Barrington Coast Regional Doubles Pickleball Tournament on May 4 and 5.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.