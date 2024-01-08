Invictus pickleball event to be held at Taree's Wrigley Park complex

Hallidays Point Pickleball Club's Invictus event will be held on Wednesday, January 31 at Taree's Wrigley Park.
It is a free community event open to the defence force community and their families to encourage participation in the sport.
"We're proud to be hosting this community event with Invictus," Hallidays Point Pickleball Club president, Sheila Capperauld said.
"Our sport continues to grow exponentially around Australia and the world but we're always keen to see new players joining in.
"Working with Invictus to support and celebrate our defence community is very special and we can't wait to share our pickleball experience and camaraderie."
The event is part of a broader Pickleball Australia and Invictus partnership to help showcase sporting opportunities and community spirit.
"We hope this will be the first of many partnership events with Invictus Australia and we know that it will be good for the veterans, our local community and pickleball," Mrs Capperauld said.
The January 31 event will run from 5.30pm-7.30pm and will be hosted by the Hallidays Point Pickleball Club.
A complimentary sausage sizzle with free coaching and family-friendly games will also be provided.
