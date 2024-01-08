Manning River Times
Invictus pickleball event to be held at Taree's Wrigley Park complex

By Staff Reporters
January 8 2024 - 11:00am
Hallidays Point Pickleball Club's Invictus event will be held on Wednesday, January 31 at Taree's Wrigley Park.

