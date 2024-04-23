Video session paves the way for Clams to down Wauchope Thunder

A VIDEO session where coach John Parkinson explained his attacking structure proved decisive in Old Bar's 27-15 win over Wauchope in the Lower North Coast Rugby Union clash at Old Bar.
"So we had a video session and had 22 of the 25 players there. We went over and over the video and they got it,'' Parkinson said.
The Clams then produced a much improved effort against Thunder, particularly in the first half. They did fall away in the second half as Parkinson made some changes, however, he said they always looked in control.
Old Bar started strongly in the first half, forced an early error before player of the match, Phil Koch scored the first try. From there the Clams were in charge.
"It was a really good effort, a huge improvement on the first game,'' Parkinson said.
"If we'd played that way against the Ratz we would have beaten them or at least it would have been a lot closer.''
Other than Koch, who Parkinson said was outstanding in attack and defence, Nick Driessen was a powerhouse for the Clams in the forwards particularly in the lineouts. Prop Latu Heleta was also impressive.
"The forwards set the platform,'' he said.
"I told the players that I wanted to dominate field possession - keep the ball in hand and make them chase us.''
He also switched the centres Ratu Radrotini and Seia Tonga around.
"Seia was inside centre against the Ratz and he had a few handling problems,'' Parkinson said.
"So I switched Seia and Ratu around and that made a huge difference.''
However, Parkinson said goal kicking remains a worry for the Clams.
"I need to fix that straight away,'' he said.
"It's costing us points.''
Thunder, the defending premiers, have now lost their opening two games of the season, but will be at home to last season's grand final opponents, Manning Ratz on Saturday.
It was a successful day for the Clams, with the women's side downing Wauchope 25-17. This was highlighted by four tries to skipper Eileen Tupou-Faulao.
The Clams have this weekend off with the bye.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.