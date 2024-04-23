Manning River Times
Video session paves the way for Clams to down Wauchope Thunder


By Mick McDonald
April 23 2024 - 10:00am
A VIDEO session where coach John Parkinson explained his attacking structure proved decisive in Old Bar's 27-15 win over Wauchope in the Lower North Coast Rugby Union clash at Old Bar.



Mick McDonald

