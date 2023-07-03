Manning River Times
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Old Bar Clams upset Manning Ratz in Lower North Coast Rugby Union

MM
By Mick McDonald
July 3 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Old Bar Clams captain Phil Koch.
Old Bar Clams captain Phil Koch.

OLD Bar Clams scored the club's first win since 2018 when upsetting Manning River Ratz 26-22 in the Lower North Coast Rugby Union clash at Old Bar.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.