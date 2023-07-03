OLD Bar Clams scored the club's first win since 2018 when upsetting Manning River Ratz 26-22 in the Lower North Coast Rugby Union clash at Old Bar.
The Clams did it the hard way after they trailed 17-0 at the midpoint of the first half. Manning ran in three tries, with powerful No 8 Scott Howard causing the Old Bar defence no end of problems. However, a converted try just before halftime narrowed the gap to 17-7 and the Clams scored three second half tries to one by the Ratz.
The Clams held on desperately in the final moments of the game to secure the win.
"We had a couple of wins in 2018, but it has been a long time between drinks,'' Clams captain and fly half Phil Koch said.
He said the Ratz scored some "soft tries" in the first half but added the Clams were always confident they could get back into the contest.
"We never ruled ourselves out,'' he said.
The Clams have been on the wrong end of a couple of close losses this season and Koch said it was timely to get a win to revive the side's hopes of playing in the semi-finals. Old Bar hasn't played finals football since 2012 when the club was beaten in the grand final by the now defunct Myall Lakes.
"We've had a couple of bonus point losses so we've always stayed in touch with (fourth placed) Wallamba,' Koch said.
"We think we've jumped in front of Wallamba on the ladder now. Those close losses are going to mean a lot in the back end of the season.''
Hooker Frazer Houwenilesi No 8 Latu Heleta were outstanding for the Clams.
"Latu has been consistent for the last four of five weeks,'' Koch said.
"They've both been solid in defence as well.''
The Clams also managed to land two conversions. Goal kicking was a problem earlier in the year and cost the side a win over Wallamba in the opening match.
"Goal kicking made the difference in the end against the Ratz,'' Koch said.
The Clams will take next Saturday's game against Forster to Gloucester and Koch said the players are determined that the effort against the Ratz won't be a one-off.
The loss is a major blow to the Ratz hopes of securing the minor premiership and and a home match for the major semi-final. Manning will host Wauchope Thunder on Saturday at Taree Rugby Park. This will be the club's Indigenous Day.
The Ratz won a tough women's 10s game 20-12 over Gloucester Cockies. This was Gloucester's first loss for the season.
Meanwhile, Forster Dolphins thumped Wallamba 40-7 in the game at Tuncurry. The Dolphins had a successful day, taking on the women's 10s match 58-0.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.