Manning Ratz to field a power pack for clash with Dolphins

MANNING Ratz will field a power pack for tomorrow's Lower North Coast rugby union clash against Forster Tuncurry at Taree Rugby Park.
Brody Howard and newcomer Reeki Tai both missed the opening round match against Old Bar but are expected to be right for the Dolphins.
"Reeki is a massive in for the club,'' captain-coach Dave Rees said.
"He'll probably play second row this week, along with Brody.''
As reported last week, Tai is a former Parramatta second grade forward who has moved to this area for family reasons.
The Ratz have been further bolstered by a former Cowra forward, who Rees described as 'a big human' and he's also set to make his debut for the club this weekend.
"He's really keen to play and it looks as though we'll have a very strong pack. We will probably be more mobile than last season,'' Rees said.
Rees copped a shoulder injury in last weekend's 33-12 win over Old Bar at Taree but expects to be fit. He was among Manning's best in the clash that was transferred to Taree due to the field conditions at Old Bar.
Centre James Umu joined the Ratz this season after playing briefly for the Dolphins last season. He picked up an injury against the Clams, but should be right for tomorrow.
While the score indicates a comfortable win for the Ratz, Rees expects the Clams to improve as the season progresses.
"They've got the bones of a good side and they had more than 20 players, which is promising. They'll only get stronger,'' he said.
The Clams are scheduled to host Wauchope tomorrow.
"We had a bit of early season rust, which is understandable, but we went okay,'' Rees said of last week's effort.
This will be Forster's first appearance for 2023 as their opening game against Wauchope was washed out and they had the bye last week.
"It's good to see all the clubs with numbers and this should be the most tightly contested season in years,'' Rees said.
Gloucester finally start their premiership defence in the women's 10s when they meet the Ratz in the 1.45pm game. The Cockies downed the Ratz in last season's grand final.
Gloucester's opening round game was also a victim of the weather, followed by the bye.
"They play contrasting styles - we play a forward-orientated game while Gloucester has some fast outside backs and they like to get the ball wide,'' Rees said
The Ratz and Gloucester are set to dominate the Lower North Coast women's team to play Mid North Coast at Coffs Harbour on Saturday, May 11.
