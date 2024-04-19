Manning River Timessport
Manning River Times' complete view of property
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Manning Ratz to field a power pack for clash with Dolphins

MM
By Mick McDonald
April 19 2024 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

MANNING Ratz will field a power pack for tomorrow's Lower North Coast rugby union clash against Forster Tuncurry at Taree Rugby Park.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.