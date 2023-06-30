NORTHERN clubs dominated their southern counterparts in round 8 of Group Three Rugby League last weekend, winning every grade.
So it was fitting that today's Classic Design Jewellers-sponsored On The Bench segment had some input from the north. Mardi Borg, a sports reporter for the Macleay Argus and Port Macquarie News joined regulars Gary Bridge and Mick McDonald to talk all things Group Three footy.
Mardi has rugby league coursing through her veins and was able to provide some Hastings/Macleay perspective on how the competition is faring.
The possible makeup of the final five was also among the discussion points and Mardi will perhaps make herself unpopular in Wingham with her prediction.
All this, along with the Manning Hotel player of the round, will be revealed On The Bench, featuring on the Manning River Times Facebook page from 4pm today.
