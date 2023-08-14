THE 10th anniversary Kristylea Bridge Challenge Cup day at the Jack Neal Oval raised a record $35,000 for the Manning Valley Can Assist.
Going into the weekend the Bridge family hoped to break the $200,000 barrier. They'd raised nearly $180,000 from the previous charity days held in conjunction with the Taree City/Wingham Group Three Rugby League game.
"We've easily topped $200,000 now,'' Gary Bridge said.
"It was an unbelievable response.''
All manner of records were broken in the auction of sporting items conducted by Murray Nelson and Greg Coleman before the start of the first grade game.
The Anzac Day Newcastle Knights jumper, worn by Matt Crocker this year and autographed by the Knights, fetched $7000. Croker played with Taree Panthers and Taree City before linking with the Knights.
Six corporate box tickets for Friday night's Sydney Roosters/Parramatta Eels game at Commbank Stadium realised $4600 while an autographed and framed NSW State of Origin legends jumper made $3500.
All the specially designed shirts commemorating the day sold out late last week.
"It's always hard to anticipate how much will be raised at auctions,'' Gary said.
"A mate of mine wanted to buy the corporate tickets and gave me $1200 - I told him that'll be plenty. Then bidding started at $1000 and went straight to $1200 - that was the end of his chances.
"But obviously people are happy to support what Can Assist does, they know where the money goes and that it stays in this area to help people out.''
It was reminiscent of the days when Group Three grand finals were played at the Neal Oval, with cars parked right along Cowper Street and adjoining streets. Spring-like weather ensured there was yet another big crowd.
RELATED: Veteran hooker turns back time
The first grade game had mixed results for the Bridge family. Kristylea's cousins, Tim and Matt Bridge were members of the winning Wingham team. The Tigers have only lost one game to the Bulls since the Challenge Cup kicked off in 2013. That was in 2017 when Gary coached the Bulls and his son, Todd, was the player of the match.
Another of Kristylea's cousins, Ashleigh Salmon, was a member of Taree City's women's league tag side that accounted for the Tigers.
Gary said it wasn't originally planned to aim for $200,000 for the 10th anniversary.
"That's just the way it happened,'' he said.
