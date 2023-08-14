Manning River Times
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

The $200,000 milestone topped at Kristylea Bridge Cup day | Photos

By Mick McDonald
August 14 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE 10th anniversary Kristylea Bridge Challenge Cup day at the Jack Neal Oval raised a record $35,000 for the Manning Valley Can Assist.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.