MANNING Ratz recovered from a horror start to the Lower North Coast Rugby Union major semi-final to account for Wauchope Thunder 21-18.
The Ratz also won the women's major with a extra time 25-20 result over Gloucester and will now have both grades in the grand finals to be played at Taree Rugby Park on Saturday, September 2.
"We're chasing the double and that'll be a first for the club,'' Ratz president Steve Rees said.
"And we get to play both games at home, which is what we were aiming for.''
However, the Ratz had to overcome early adversity in the men's game. Hooker Steve Taylor withdrew just before the match due to a rib injury. This meant that Bronson Rangi, who has played little football this year due to a back injury, was forced into the starting 15 at prop.
Then Thunder kicked a penalty goal and were awarded a penalty try within the first 10 minutes to race to a 10-0 lead. The Ratz had two players Blake Howard and five-eighth Daniel Thorpe in the sin bin following separate incidents.
"Despite that it didn't seem like we'd lose,'' Rees continued.
"We clawed our way back and ended up in front and held on from there.''
Prop Brody Howard was outstanding in the tight play for the Ratz. However, Howard aggravated an ankle injury that plagued him for much of the season and is in some doubt for the grand final.
Centre Justin Berry was strong in defence while Elliott Lewis was solid.
"It was a big team effort,'' Rees said.
"Everyone had a dig.''
This was the first time the Ratz have beaten Thunder this year, but also the first time they've been close to full strength.
"And they only just got over us in the last two games,'' Rees said.
Rees understands the yellow cards handed out to Blake Howard and Thorpe won't jeopardise their chances of playing in the grand final. He is confident hooker Taylor will also be right by September 2.
SCORES were locked at 20-20 at fulltime in the women's 10s major semi-final before the Ratz accounted for Gloucester Cockies 25-20.
"It was a cracking game,'' Rees said.
The Ratz scored a try early in overtime and managed to hold out the Cockies as they pounded their line late in the match.
"There were some great performances from both sides,'' Rees said.
Brodie Maloney scored a smart try for the Ratz and controlled the ruck. Keeley Holden was outstanding.
"Gloucester attacked our line for the whole second half after we scored. The fact they were able to pull it together and get the win was outstanding,'' Rees said.
The finals will be played at Wauchope on Saturday, with Gloucester to meet Forster Tuncurry in the women's 10s while Thunder tackles Forster in the men's game.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
