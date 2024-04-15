First round of Group 3 under 18s to kickoff on Sunday

TAREE City will tackle Macleay Valley in the opening game of the Group Three under 18 rugby league season on Sunday at Lake Cathie.
The Bulls will meet the Mustangs at 11am, with four matches to be on the program.
Nine sides are contesting this season's under 18s following the inclusion of Lake Cathie Bonny Hills. This necessitates the early start to the junior competition, as there are eight teams in the other grades.
After the Bulls/Mustangs game Wingham meets Wauchope from 12.15 while Forster-Tuncurry takes on last season's grand finalists Port City at 1.30. Lake Cathie make their official Group Three debut when they clash with defending premiers, Port Macquarie, at 2.45.
Old Bar has the bye.
The remaining Group Three grades will start the weekend of April 27/28.
Wingham plays Port City at Wingham on the Saturday while premiers Old Bar will be home to Wauchope. The grandstand at Wingham's home ground, now known as Regional Australia Bank Stadium, will be officially named before the start of the first grade match.
Taree City travels to Port Macquarie to tackle the Sharks on the Sunday while Macleay Valley makes the trek to Tuncurry to play Forster-Tuncurry.
