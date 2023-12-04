FOR the second year Lake Cathie-Bonny Hills has been admitted into the Group Three Rugby League under 18 competition.
The Vikings were forced to withdraw this year before the season kicked off, however, club officials are confident that won't be the case in 2024. Lake Cathie-Bonny Hills was represented at Sunday's Group Three annual meeting where the decision was made.
This will make nine teams in the under 18s, one more than first and reserve grades. At this stage it is unknown how many clubs would be fielding women's league tag sides next year.
Under the original plan, the under 18 season was the start three weeks before the other grades to fit the additional matches in. However, clubs voted to start all grades earlier in 2024 and not wait until May, as was proposed.
Clubs still want to finish the competition in September and Group Three chief executive Mal Drury said extra spare weekends would have to be added to the draw to make this happen. It is proposed to play under 18 games on the spare rounds to ensure the required matches are played.
Lake Cathie-Bonny Hills won the Group Three Junior League under 16s this year. The Raiders have never been represented in Group Three although the club fields a side in the Hastings League.
