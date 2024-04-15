CJs take out Manning Netball's belated season opening march past

MANNING Valley Netball Association was able to belatedly conduct the season-opening march past last Saturday (April 13).
CJs club won the march past, which was held before the start of second round games.
In all 33 teams will contest the association's junior and senior grades this year, one up from 2023.
There are four affiliated clubs, CJs, Old Bar, Taree City and Wingham.
Meanwhile the association's representative sides continue to prepare for the upcoming state championships. The under 11s headed to Coffs Harbour last Sunday for a carnival while the 17s and opens will contest the Macleay carnival at Kempsey later this month.
Manning association's seven representative sides will be at Coffs Harbour on Sunday, May 5. While torrential rain that started late last week ruled out most of last weekend's sport, Manning Netball was able to conduct their representative carnival on Sunday, April 7.
