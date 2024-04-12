Postponed march past of Manning netball teams to be held on Saturday

MANNING Netball will conduct the annual march past of teams to officially open the season tomorrow Saturday from 8.30.
This was to be held last weekend in conjunction with the opening round, however, it was postponed due to rain. The games did go ahead however.In all 33 teams will contest the association's junior and senior grades, one up from 2023.
There are four affiliated clubs, CJs, Old Bar, Taree City and Wingham.
Meanwhile the association's representative sides continue to prepare for the upcoming state championships. The under 11s head to Coffs Harbour on Sunday for a carnival while the 17s and opens will contest the Macleay carnival at Kempsey later this month.
The state junior championships will be held in Baulkham Hills from July 6 to 8 with the seniors at Camden from June 8 to 10.
Last year Manning only sent one team to state.
