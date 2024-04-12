Manning River Timessport
Postponed march past of Manning netball teams to be held on Saturday

By Mick McDonald
April 12 2024 - 12:00pm
MANNING Netball will conduct the annual march past of teams to officially open the season tomorrow Saturday from 8.30.

