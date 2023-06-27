MANNING Valley Netball Association's annual crazy hair and silly sock day raised funds for Childhood Cancer Research.
"It was wonderful to see the players and coaches dressed up to support this fundraiser,'' an association spokeswoman said.
Meanwhile, the association's under 13 side heads to the state junior championships this weekend.
At a team presentation last week Ivy Hoadley was named the junior association captain.
The Manning association open carnival will be held on Sunday, August 6.
