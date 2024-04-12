Reflecting on our wonderful community

Today's a bit of a mishmash - a reflection of my job really.
First, a couple of shout-outs to our local service club members.
The Combined Service Clubs of Taree have stepped forward to deliver Taree's New Year's Eve fireworks display, after MidCoast Council decided to no longer host the event. The Taree group brokered a deal with council, requesting $15,000 per year for five years for the fireworks.
Unfortunately no suitable arrangement could be made for the Forster-Tuncurry fireworks. Council has decided to continue to host the fireworks in 2024, noting it could risk to its reputation if there wasn't a fireworks display in the Twin Towns.
Yesterday's front page story about Manning Valley Can Assist doing it tough, with increased cancer diagnosis and the impact of cost of living, also hit a nerve. Journalist Julia Driscoll, who wrote the story, was heartened to hear that a local service club had reached out to Can Assist with an invitation to learn more about the volunteer organisation.
In the last financial year, Manning Valley Can Assist supported 93 families. In the nine months since then, they have already surpassed that amount, helping 94 families, to the tune of $77,538.75. An amazing effort by a group of very dedicated volunteers.
I had the pleasure of compiling a tribute to the late Ted Hill, which appeared in print yesterday and online at lunchtime today. I've known Ted all my working life, from way back in the Aquatic Festival times and more recently through his work the Taree RSL Sub-branch.
Ted was passionate about Taree and the Manning River. His eulogy revealed that Ted loved Taree so much he told his granddaughter that if he won the $200 million Powerball draw, he "would buy Taree."
And the Manning has been awash with leading local sporting identities in the lead-up to last weekend's Manning Valley Sports Awards at Club Taree. Saffron Grass, 18, had returned from competition in the US in time to received the Manning River Times (Ken McDonald Memorial) Sportstar of the Year award for 2023. She was the first footballer to receive the award which was celebrating its 60th anniversary.
Champion jockey Corey Brown became the 32nd member of the area's most exclusive sporting group when he was inducted into the Manning Valley Sporting Hall of Fame. Times sporting guru Mick McDonald interviewed the dual Melbourne Cup winning jockey at the presentation night at Club Taree. The 40-minute interview is available HERE.
And some feedback from my recollections about junior sport and bus driver Doug 'Sluggo' Potts. Jim Gillogly recalls when he was playing for Wingham Tigers in the under 18s in 1953. "Sluggo was our bus driver then," Jim recalls. "He drove the team to each of the venues and when at Central Park we showered in an old shed at the rear of the top pub and he made sure we were looked after. The Tigers played on Central park until 1957 and then to the showground." Thanks Jim, much appreciated.
Today's photo is a nod to Wingham's history. The Wingham Town Hall centenary will be celebrated at the Diggers Ball tonight.
Have a great weekend,
Toni Bell
ACM editor, Manning River Times
