Reflecting on our wonderful community

And some feedback from my recollections about junior sport and bus driver Doug 'Sluggo' Potts. Jim Gillogly recalls when he was playing for Wingham Tigers in the under 18s in 1953. "Sluggo was our bus driver then," Jim recalls. "He drove the team to each of the venues and when at Central Park we showered in an old shed at the rear of the top pub and he made sure we were looked after. The Tigers played on Central park until 1957 and then to the showground." Thanks Jim, much appreciated.