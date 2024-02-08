Corey Brown to be inducted into Manning Sporting Hall of Fame

COREY Brown is one of just a handful of jockeys to win the Melbourne Cup twice.
From a racing family, the now retired Brown, hails from Wingham.
At his peak he was rated among the top hoops in the nation and he achieved a boyhood dream of winning the Melbourne Cup in 2009 on Shocking. The previous year he was second Baurer in one of the closest finishes in the race's history. Brown then rode into exalted company when he steered Rekindling to win the 2017 cup.
He'll be feted by his hometown community on Friday, April 5 when he is inducted in the Manning Valley Sporting Hall of Fame.
This will be among the highlights of the Manning Sport Awards evening. The Manning River Times (Ken McDonald Memorial) Sportstar of the Year, Kasey Brown Perpetual Junior Sportstar of the Year, Hugh McCrindle Medal for services to sport, team of the year and all abilities sportstar of the year will also be announced.
Brown started his apprenticeship with Eric Anderson in Taree when he was 15 and rode his first winner, Another Square at Kempsey in 1991.
"Dad (Jack) said there were two things he could teach me to do: change tyres or become a jockey. Needless to say, tyres didn't appeal," Brown once said.
He was advised by former champion jockey, Mal Johnston to move to Sydney. He had his indentures transferred to Bob Law at Gosford before eventually joining Neil Campton at Rosehill.
Brown rode his first Group 1 winner, Camino Rose in the 1999 Coolmore Classic while he took out the Sydney jockeys premiership in 2001-02. He rode the most Group 1 winners in Australia in 2007-08 with seven.
Brown later had a stint riding in Singapore before returning to Australia and securing his second Melbourne Cup.
He was seriously injured in a fall on Lord Arthur riding in the 2019 Group 1 Queensland Derby and retired two years later. Brown is still involved in racing through his work in the media.
The Manning Valley Sporting Hall of Fame (formerly Greater Taree City Sporting Hall of Fame) was revived last year to be incorporated into the sport award night after being in hiatus since 2010.
The hall of fame was inaugurated by the then Grater Taree City Council in 2000.
Manning Sport Award committee chair, Garry Stephen said it was planned to induct one new member of the hall of fame each year as part of the awards presentation. Squash great, Kasey Brown was inducted last year.
"Corey has achieved just about everything in racing, what a career he had. And I know he has a huge following in his home town of Wingham.," Mr Stephen said.
Manning Valley Race Club named the Corey Brown Pavilion in his honour at the Bushland Drive track after he won his first Melbourne Cup and races the Corey Brown Cup each year. Brown usually rode in the race until his retirement.
Ticket information for the April 5 function can be found of the Manning Sports Awards Facebook page along with nomination forms for the various categories.
Mr Stephen said there had already been a steady response from the community with nominations, which close on Friday, March 22.
