Council will continue to deliver Forster-Tuncurry fireworks

While councillors on Wednesday, March 21 agreed with a proposal from a Taree-based community group, the Forster-Tuncurry proposal was refused.
According to a report from economic development project officer, Lianna Koller, the Taree proposal demonstrated appropriate experience and capacity to undertake the event.
"The applicant has proposed a variation to the financial support offered which is considered acceptable."
However, the Forster-Tuncurry proposal was insufficiently completed and contained no assessable information, Ms Koller reported.
Councillors voted unanimously to continue hosting the 2024 display in Forster-Tuncurry, which will be delivered by pyrotechnic company, Ka-Boom Fireworks.
For confidentiality reasons, council has as yet not released the name of the successful group which will organise the Taree fireworks.
Council has set aside $55,000 to operate the two displays.
The Taree proposal requested a variation to the financial support offered by council, requesting $15,000 per year for five years for the fireworks component, Ms Koller said.
This would total $75,000 rather than the $60,000 offered over three years.
It is recommended that council continue to host the fireworks display in 2024, while continuing to seek a suitable group to take over this event.- Economic development project officer, Lianna Koller
"While the variation extends council's financial commitment for a further two years, it is considered acceptable as it allows the community group time to establish their financial sustainability outside of council support and the cost will remain within the existing budget allocated by council towards New Year's Eve fireworks."
Councillors agreed with Ms Koller council could come under scrutiny and a risk to its reputation if there wasn't a fireworks display in Forster- Tuncurry.
"It is recommended that council continue to host the fireworks display in 2024, while continuing to seek a suitable group to take over this event."
To assist council balance the books, staff will pursue avenues for sponsorship of the 2024 Forster-Tuncurry fireworks.
"For a number of years, council staff sought sponsorship from local businesses in order to offset the cost to council.
"This activity ceased during the pandemic and has not returned to its pre-pandemic levels."
