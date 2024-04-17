NSW Country Championships swimming meet to be at Taree next January

TAREE Tornadoes will host the Swimming NSW Country Regional Championships on January 18-19.
"We last hosted the event in 2021 and it attracted more than 500 swimmers to Taree,'' club official Ian Smith said.
Taree swimmers are also gearing up for a busy winter. The Swimming North Coast Championships will be held on June 1 and 2 while Taree will host a short course meet on August 4.
Meanwhile, Forster swimmer Joel Fleming won the Australian 17 years 50 metre freestyle final at the national age titles held on the Gold Coast. His winning time was 23.06 .
He was also a member of the winning NSW 16-17 years 4 x 100 metre freestyle relay team, while he was sixth in the final of the 17 years 100m freestyle.
Flemin,g who is coached by Peter Sanders, has been contesting open age events this week. Sanders and co-coach at Forster Adele Gregory, were at the meet.
Taree swimmers Trenton Jones and Amaya Cross also contested the age titles.
