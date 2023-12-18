Swimmers compete at two state championships

Fifty-one swimmers from 11 clubs on the North Coast competed in 218 events at Swimming NSW (SNSW) State and 12 swimmers from five clubs competed in 51 events in Queensland State championships.
The 2023-24 SNSW senior state championships were held at Sydney Olympic Park while at the same time, swimmers from the north end of the coast swam at the 2023 Queensland state championships.
Swimmers from most states of NSW as well as overseas countries, competed. Those countries were The Netherlands, Tarnisia, New Caledonia, Japan and several clubs from New Zealand.
This all made for good swimming and large entries. Some of the 50 events went to 36 heats x 10.
SNSW results for Swimming North Coast swimmers were:
Medalist were:
Ethan Blockey of Macksville MC 17, 1st 50 Back, 2nd 100 back, 3rd 50 Breast,3rd 100 Breast, 4th 200 medley, 5th 100 free, 5th 100 fly, 6th 50 fly, and 6th 50 free.
Hamish Carmichael of Forster 12 2nd 100 Breast and also 2nd 50 Breast.
Joel Fleming of Forster 17 2nd 100 fly, 4th 50 free, 4th 50 fly and 5th 100 free
Millie Edwards of Coffs Harbour 16 3rd 200 fly, 3rd NSW 50 back, 5th 200 medley and 7th 100 fly.
Keeley Smith of Macksville 15 3rd 100 Breast and 3rd 200 Breast and 4th 50 Breast.
Bridie Gordon of Coffs Harbour 12 3rd 50 Back and 10th 100 Back.
Sebastian Webster of Stroud MC 14 3rd 50 Breast, 4th 100 breast and 10th 50 free.
Top ten placings were:
Aidan Arnison of Alstonville, 16, 10th 100 Back; Courtney Clark of Coffs Harbour, 17, 8th 200 fly; Rekkii Bryne of Dorrigo, 21, 8th 50 breast and 9th 50 fly; Sophie Scislo of Forster, 14, 5th 100 fly; Kiera Hetherington of Macksville, 17, 8th 100 back; Leah Pickvance of Macksville, 16, 5th 100 free and 5th 50 free; Makaylah Schatzman of Macksville, 14, 9th 50 free, Brielle Woodger of Macksville, 17, 6th 200 fly and 4th 100 fly; Chase Burke of Maclean, 13, 6th 1500 free, Jett Burke of Maclean, 15, 9th 200 fly; Bianca Harison of Port Macquarie, 12, 10th 50 Breast; William Bradshaw of Stroud, MC 16, 9th 50 back, 10th 400 free and 7th 100 back; Caitlin McDonald of Stroud, 14, 4th 100 Breast and 7th 200 Breast.
Relay for Macksville: 7th 4 x 100 medley. Kiera, Keely, Brielle and Leah.
Results for Taree swimmers:
Amaya Cross, 13, 16th 100 Breast, 26th 50 free, 21st 200 breast, 81st 50 back, 45th 100 free, 98th 50 fly and 20th 50 Breast.
Trenton Jones, 16, 16th 200 fly, 35th 100 back, 27th 200 back 76th 50 fly and 24th 100 fly.
