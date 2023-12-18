Swimmers compete at two state championships

Aidan Arnison of Alstonville, 16, 10th 100 Back; Courtney Clark of Coffs Harbour, 17, 8th 200 fly; Rekkii Bryne of Dorrigo, 21, 8th 50 breast and 9th 50 fly; Sophie Scislo of Forster, 14, 5th 100 fly; Kiera Hetherington of Macksville, 17, 8th 100 back; Leah Pickvance of Macksville, 16, 5th 100 free and 5th 50 free; Makaylah Schatzman of Macksville, 14, 9th 50 free, Brielle Woodger of Macksville, 17, 6th 200 fly and 4th 100 fly; Chase Burke of Maclean, 13, 6th 1500 free, Jett Burke of Maclean, 15, 9th 200 fly; Bianca Harison of Port Macquarie, 12, 10th 50 Breast; William Bradshaw of Stroud, MC 16, 9th 50 back, 10th 400 free and 7th 100 back; Caitlin McDonald of Stroud, 14, 4th 100 Breast and 7th 200 Breast.