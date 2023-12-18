Manning River Times
Swimmers compete at two state championships

December 18 2023 - 5:00pm
Taree swimmer Trenton Jones, was a Times-Iguana sport award winner in December 2022, competed at Homebush last week..
Fifty-one swimmers from 11 clubs on the North Coast competed in 218 events at Swimming NSW (SNSW) State and 12 swimmers from five clubs competed in 51 events in Queensland State championships.

