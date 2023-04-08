Manning River Times
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Taree swimmer's strong season

By Mick McDonald
April 8 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taree Torpedoes swimmer Amaya Cross is the Manning River Times-Iguana Sport Award winner for this week.
Taree Torpedoes swimmer Amaya Cross is the Manning River Times-Iguana Sport Award winner for this week.
Amaya Cross
Amaya Cross

TAREE swimmer Amaya Cross enjoyed a busy and successful 2022/23 season and she has no intention of slowing up in the winter months.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.