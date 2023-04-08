TAREE swimmer Amaya Cross enjoyed a busy and successful 2022/23 season and she has no intention of slowing up in the winter months.
Highlight was her gold medal winning performance at the Association of Co-Educational Schools state championships held in Sydney. Here the Manning Valley Anglican College student produced a great swim in her favoured event, the 13 years 50 metre breaststroke, where she won the gold medal.
Amaya is the Manning River Times-Iguana Sport Award winner for this week, earning a $50 open order at Iguana.
Amaya also had top 10 placings in the 50m backstroke, butterfly, and 50 and 100m freestyle in what was a tiring schedule.
A member of the Taree Torpedoes club, Amaya also qualified for the State championships held last month. In six swims she finished with three personal bests (PBs) and two top 10 placings and was happy with her performances against the best in NSW in her age group.
She qualified for State from numerous carnivals held earlier in the season.
After a tiny break Amaya will turn her attention to the winter short course program.
In the next few weeks she'll represent the Torpedoes at events at Macksville and Forster, with the aim of eventually qualifying for State meets.
Her main aim is the State independent schools championships to be held in Sydney, where she hopes to medal.
This will qualify her for the State all schools championships.
She's relatively new to competitive swimming, joining the Torpedoes a bit over three years ago.
"It was just something I thought I'd like, so I asked mum if I could join,'' she said.
It proved a wise choice, with swimming soon dominating her life. Breaststroke is her preferred event, although she said improving her performances in the other strokes is among her priorities.
While she's a member of the Taree club, Amaya heads to Port Macquarie twice a week to train with a friend under the tutelage of coach Pedro Barbosa.
Amaya also occasionally works with the Wauchope-based Larry Brook and she credits both with helping perfect her stroke.
Swimming during the colder months - even in an indoor heated pool - isn't for everyone, however, Amaya sees it as part of her journey in the sport. She enjoys the challenge.
Amaya also played football last season, but is undecided as to whether she'll lace a boot this winter.
