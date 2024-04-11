Club Taree Community Team announced finalist in NSW awards

Club Taree's Community Team has been announced a four-time finalist in the Clubs NSW Clubs and Community Awards.
The awards recognise the outstanding social contributions made by clubs in their local areas and more broadly in nine categories.
The Club Taree Community Team is a finalist for its programs in the following categories:
The winners will be announced at the Clubs and Community Awards Night at the International Convention Centre in Sydney on Thursday, June 6.
For more information about the Clubs and Community Awards go to www.clubsandcommunity.com.
