A group representing Club Taree travelled to Tasmania recently for a four day hike to raise funds in aid of mental health support organisation, Beyond Blue.
Making their way through the Walls of Jerusalem National Park, located in Tasmania's remote high country, the team trekked 48 kilometres in four days in inhospitable conditions, along the way raising $23,450.
The party of six consisted of Club Taree CEO Paul Allan, along with Jordan Pares, Jacqui Mendham, Kylie Morris, Matt Byram and Jonathan Flanagan, all of whom were making the trek for the first time.
Paul was delighted at the outcome, which far exceeded their fundraising goals while also helping to shine a light on the issue of mental health.
"The overall goal was to encourage conversation about mental health, both in the workplace and within the community, which was certainly helped along by talking to our members and the community about the challenge itself," Paul said.
"In terms of fundraising, we were hoping to raise $10,000 so we've certainly smashed that, which I'm pretty proud of."
With the conditions described by the trekking guides as the worst they'd ever seen, the team were faced with a perfect storm of wind, rain and cold. The combined elements made battling the weather and the frustrations of trying to keep dry the biggest challenge over days two and three of the trek.
"We were very aware of the physical and mental challenges involved and with all of the trekkers being novices so it certainly was a challenge.
"The power of team is what got us through."
We encourage our team to take care of their mental wellbeing and not be aftraid to discuss their mental health with their teammates as well- Club Taree CEO, Paul Allan
The money raised will go help support Beyond Blue's programs addressing issues related to depression, suicide, anxiety disorders and other related mental illnesses.
Beyond Blue works in partnership with governments, local health services, educational institutions, workplaces, media and community organisations, as well as the general community to raise community awareness about anxiety and depression and reduce the associated stigma.
Beyond Blue addresses a range of mental health issues, including mental health stigma, indigenous issues, post-natal depression, school based interventions, and youth mental health.
With the success of the 2022 trek, plans are already underway for Club Taree's 2023 venture.
"We're just trying to negotiate at the moment whether it will be Tasmania again, or maybe we'll head to Western Australia, or Northern Territory," Paul said.
