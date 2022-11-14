Manning River Times
Club Taree raising money in support of Beyond Blue

RK
By Rick Kernick
November 14 2022 - 3:00pm
Kylie Morris, Paul Allan, Jonathan Flanagan, Matt Byram, Jordan Pares and Jacqui Mendham trekking to raise funds for Beyond Blue

A group representing Club Taree travelled to Tasmania recently for a four day hike to raise funds in aid of mental health support organisation, Beyond Blue.

