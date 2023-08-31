Manning River Times
Club Taree donate Supertee medical garments to Manning Base Hospital

By Rick Kernick
September 1 2023 - 4:30am
They may only be mortals themselves, but the team at Club Taree have gone a long way to helping out some sick young superheroes with the donation of 96 Supertee medical garments.

