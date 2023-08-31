They may only be mortals themselves, but the team at Club Taree have gone a long way to helping out some sick young superheroes with the donation of 96 Supertee medical garments.
As part of their grant funding program, Club Taree has donated the garments to Manning Base Hospital to make things easier for both patients and carers while adding a bit of fun and excitement for some young patients.
The specially designed garments have been created to provide parents and hospital staff with an easier way to change clothing while accessing and bypassing medical lines.
They also feature a design based on the costumes worn by characters from the Marvel Superhero franchise, helping the young patients feel special while wearing them and reflecting how brave they are.
The Supertee concept is the brainchild of Jason Sotiris, whose daughter, Angela was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer following her first birthday.
It was while Angela was undergoing treatment that Jason discovered how difficult it was to change his daughter's clothing due to all the wires and tubes attached to her, prompting him to look for an alternative.
His response was to create a garment that could be changed easily whether the patient was awake or asleep. While this made life easier for nurses and parents, it would also reduce stress for patients during difficult times.
When Club Taree discovered the Supertee project through social media, they set about purchasing them for use at Manning Base Hospital.
Not only did they cover the cost, but also went to the trouble of packaging the garments into gift packs that included stickers, activity books and other goodies for the kids to enjoy.
According to Club Taree CEO, Paul Allan it was something akin to a labour of love, knowing that their efforts would help bring some cheer to some very special kids.
"It was very satisfying for the team. We like making an impact and knowing that it's going to support people in need was really humbling," Paul said.
For more information or to donate to the fair fight foundation go to supertee.org.au
