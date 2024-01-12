Manning River Timessport
Hallidays Point players return with medals frpm National Pickleball League

By Staff Reporters
January 13 2024 - 10:30am
SIX Hallidays Point players took part in the first National Pickleball League (NPL) event played in Newcastle.

