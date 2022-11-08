WRIGLEY Park at Taree boasts nine pickleball courts and is rated by Pickleball NSW as a potential venue for a major event as soon as next year.
Hallidays Point Pickleball Club has been the driving force in establishing the complex, with the assistance of MidCoast Council.
"For five months our members worked on those courts,'' club secretary Elizabeth Yager said.
This included cleaning, painting and then marking the nine courts. The centre court can also be used for wheelchair pickleball. The complex was eventually opened by mayor Claire Pontin in September.
The next aim, Elizabeth explained, is to get a club going in Taree and based at Wrigley Park.
However, she admits the response has been slower than expected.
"What we've found at Hallidays Point is that when people start playing pickleball they fall in love with it. That's why in just two years we have 76 members,'' Elizabeth said.
For those unaware, pickleball originated in the US and is described as "an indoor or outdoor racket/paddle sport where two players, or four players, hit a perforated hollow polymer ball over a 36-inch-high net using solid-faced paddle".
Hallidays Point president Sheila Capperauld introduced the sport to the area after returning from a US holiday.
A four week league has started at Wrigley Park, involving 25 players in teams of five, to showcase the sport. The league is restricted to Hallidays Point members as they also have to be registered with Pickleball NSW. However, members not involved in the league will assist anyone interested in learning more about the game.
"Everyone is welcome - from eight to 80,'' Elizabeth said.
On Sunday, December 11 the club will hold another Barrington Coast Challenge and this will be open to all starters.
"Pickleball NSW is looking at having a regional tournament in Taree next year,'' Elizabeth added.
While this won't be dependent on Taree having a club based at Hallidays Point, it would be advantageous if that was the case.
The second round of the league will be held at Wrigley Park this Sunday, starting at 3pm. Elizabeth suggests that anyone interested should come along and have a look. Hallidays Point members will be more than happy to help in any way.
