Ratz beat off Tigers to secure a top forward for rugby competition

MANNING Ratz have beaten Wingham Tigers Rugby League Club to gain the services of Reeki Tai for this season's Lower North Coast Rugby competition.
Tai reportedly played reserve grade for Parramatta last season in the Sydney Rugby competition. He has moved into the area and the Tigers were keen to get him on their books for this year's Group Three Rugby League season, according to Ratz president Steve Rees.
Tai is expected to play breakaway for the Ratz tomorrow in the first game of the season against Old Bar Clams.
"But he looks as though he can play anywhere,'' Rees said.
Tomorrow's game has been switched to Taree Rugby Park as Old Bar's home ground is unavailable due to the recent heavy rain. However, Rees said unless there's rain of biblical proportions late in the week, Rugby Park will be right.
The Ratz have gained a number of Pacific Islander imports for this season and Rees said the club's stock of front rowers has received a much needed boost.
Ricky Campbell is back from a season of playing rugby league and will probably start in the halves.
"Rick has a great kicking game, so that's another boost,'' Rees said.
Coach John Parkinson was forced to come to Taree earlier this week in search of a training venue because their headquarters was closed.
He said last week the Clams are keen to build on last year's improved efforts and want to play finals.
In the other game this weekend Wauchope will meet Wallamba at Nabiac. Forster Tuncurry (men) and Gloucester (women) will sit out another week with the bye.
