Ratz look to beef up field security

MANNING River Ratz Rugby Club will look to improve security at Taree Rugby Park after vandals struck again earlier this week.
"Idiots drove around the field and cause a bit of damage,'' club president Steve Rees said.
"There's a few ruts on the playing surface, but we'll be right to play there on Saturday.''
Hoons using the field as a race track has been a problem for the club since the field was opened in the early 1990s. Fencing has alleviated the problem to a degree, but Mr Rees said the vandals still find a way in. The fact there's no close-by housing compounds the problem.
"We're looking at the cost of getting some cameras installed and see whatever else we can do,'' he said.
"But it is frustrating, we're trying to provide a sport for the town but some people think it is alright to go joy riding on our field.''
The Ratz carry out the majority of the maintenance on the playing surface.
Manning and Old Bar are due to play the opening game of the season on Saturday at Rugby Park.
